ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Hawaii continues its season in Week 8 when they take on Washington State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Hawaii-Washington State prediction and pick.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) travel to the Palouse to face the Washington State Cougars (5-1) in a non-conference clash that could prove challenging for both teams. After dropping two in a row, Hawaii looks to get back into the win column and improve their 2-5 record. The Rainbow Warriors' offense, led by quarterback Brayden Schager, will need to find consistency against a Cougars defense that has shown flashes of brilliance this season.

Washington State aims to continue their winning ways with wins in five of their six games to start the season. The Cougars' offense, orchestrated by quarterback John Mateer, will test Hawaii's secondary and on the ground with his legs. However, the key for Washington State may lie in establishing a ground game to keep the Rainbow Warriors' defense off-balance. With home-field advantage and a hunger to keep winning, the Cougars enter as favorites in this intriguing matchup.

Here are the Hawaii-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-Washington State Odds

Hawaii: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +660

Washington State: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Washington State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: The CW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-3-1

Over/Under: 1-5

Head-To-Head: 2-0 SU / 1-1 ATS

While Washington State enters as the heavy favorite, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have the potential to pull off a stunning upset on the road in Week 8. Quarterback Brayden Schager, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season, could be the key to unlocking the Cougars' defense. Schager's ability to make quick reads and distribute the ball effectively to his diverse receiving corps may catch Washington State off guard, especially if the Cougars' defense shows any signs of complacency against a perceived weaker opponent.

Defensively, Hawaii has an opportunity to capitalize on Washington State's recent struggles they had in their loss to Boise State. If the Rainbow Warriors can generate early pressure on quarterback John Mateer and force turnovers, they could swing the momentum in their favor. Additionally, Hawaii's underdog status removes any pressure, allowing them to play loose and potentially catch Washington State off guard with innovative play-calling and trick plays. With the element of surprise on their side and a nothing-to-lose mentality, Hawaii has all the ingredients to orchestrate a memorable upset in Pullman.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-2

Over/Under: 3-3

Head-To-Head: 0-2 SU / 1-1 ATS

The Washington State Cougars are primed to secure a convincing victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their Week 8 matchup at Gesa Field. Head coach Jake Dickert and his staff will have the team well-prepared to exploit Hawaii's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly through the air. Quarterback John Mateer, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season, should find success against a Hawaii secondary allowing 193.5 passing yards per game. The Cougars' balanced offensive attack, featuring talented receivers like Kris Hutson and Kyle Williams, will keep the Rainbow Warriors' defense off-balance throughout the game.

Defensively, Washington State's front seven will be key in shutting down Hawaii's rushing attack, which has struggled to gain traction this season, averaging just 80 yards per game. By forcing the Rainbow Warriors to become one-dimensional, the Cougars can unleash their pass rush and create turnover opportunities. The home-field advantage at Martin Stadium, coupled with the energy of a homecoming crowd, will provide an additional boost to Washington State. With superior talent on both sides of the ball and the motivation to continue their winning ways and continue their rise up the rankings, expect the Cougars to dominate this non-conference matchup and come away with a convincing victory over Hawaii.

Final Hawaii-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State is likely to cover the 19.5-point spread against Hawaii in this Week 8 matchup. The Cougars' high-powered offense, averaging 39 points per game, should overwhelm Hawaii's defense which has struggled against stronger opponents. Washington State's balanced attack, featuring quarterback John Mateer and a solid rushing game, will be difficult for the Rainbow Warriors to contain. Additionally, Hawaii's offensive woes, particularly on the road, make it challenging for them to keep pace. The Cougars' home-field advantage at Martin Stadium and their motivation to continue their recent surge with their victory in their last game against Fresno State. While Hawaii has shown flashes of potential, the talent gap and Washington State's offensive firepower should lead to a convincing victory that covers the spread.

Final Hawaii-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -18.5 (-110), Under 55.5 (-110)