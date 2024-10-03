Haliey Welch, widely recognized as Hawk Tuah Girl, has embraced her newfound fame as the New York Mets celebrate a resurgence in their playoff chase. After throwing out the first pitch at an August game, Welch sparked a mix of excitement and criticism. While some questioned the Mets‘ choice to elevate Welch, who gained notoriety for discussing explicit topics in a street interview, her association with the team has seemingly coincided with their improved performance, per NYpost.

As the Mets continue to soar, now holding an 80-66 record and sitting second in the National League East, the buzz surrounding Welch only intensifies. The team has surged in the second half of the season, compiling a 16-6 record since Welch's memorable pitch. ESPN New York's Peter Rosenberg has publicly called for sports commentators to apologize to Welch for their initial skepticism, stating, “When will the yo-yos apologize? When will the gasbags come out and say sorry to Haliey Welch?”

Rosenberg’s comments reflect the shift in narrative regarding Welch’s impact on the team’s success. As the Mets strive for a playoff berth, her viral fame and engagement with fans appear to bolster the team’s spirit, even leading her to declare, “Hawktober starts today!” on social media following their recent victories.

Embracing the Spotlight

Welch has leveraged her controversial first pitch into a unique opportunity. On her podcast, “Talk Tuah,” she reflected on the experience, noting how excited she felt to participate in the event, especially as it was part of a program supporting veteran service dogs. “We had a really good day; the whole team was nice,” she recounted. However, Haliey Welch also acknowledged the backlash she faced online, stating, “And then we leave and I see everybody like posting stuff. ‘Why the f—k is she here?’”

Despite the initial negative response, Welch has turned the criticism into a playful embrace of her persona. She posted a series of Photoshopped images on social media that highlight her in pivotal New York Mets moments as the team pushes toward the playoffs. Her vibrant social media presence adds an element of fun to the Mets' postseason hopes, resonating with fans and followers.

Welch's connection to the team has also garnered attention from other sports personalities. Grimace, the beloved McDonald’s mascot, has humorously become synonymous with the Mets’ success following his own first pitch, which coincided with the team's early-season triumphs. This lighthearted banter showcases the unique ways fans and media engage with the team narrative.

As the playoffs loom closer, the Mets’ resurgence and Welch’s involvement continue to draw interest. Whether she remains a mascot for the team's momentum or simply a flashpoint for discussion, one thing is clear: Welch's unexpected role with the Mets has transformed her from a controversial figure into a symbol of the team's late-season excitement.