Teams need a little luck and magic in the playoffs. A quick exit could follow if bounces don’t go your way. The New York Mets are on the brink of being eliminated from the MLB playoffs and must learn from their mistakes in a Game 2 loss.

First-year manager Carlos Mendoza, who won his first playoff game in his first attempt, is trying to instill a confident mindset into his ballclub ahead of the biggest game of the season. He made a few questionable decisions during Wednesday's loss.

“We’ve been knocked down and shown the ability to get back up all year,” Mendoza said, per the New York Post.

“We got punched today. They’re a good ballclub. We’ll be ready to go.”

The Mets were ready to go in Game 1 of their doubleheader Monday against the Braves. They showed up for Game 1 of the playoffs in Milwaukee. There's no reason to believe they won’t make a game of it in an elimination contest where both teams' seasons are on the line.

The Wild Card Series has proven to be a toss-up in its three years of existence. Only one of the hosting teams won in 2022. If the Mets beat the Brewers, one of the four hosts will win this year. New York can knock out another division winner before the Division Series.

All cards on the table for Mets

It all comes down to this for the Mets. After sneaking their way into the MLB playoffs the Mets have a chance to advance and upset the Brewers on the road. It would set up a date with the Philadelphia Phillies, a team the Mets are very familiar with and one they could beat in a five-game series.

New York has to get through Milwaukee first. The Mets will employ veteran righty Jose Quintana to start the must-win game. The 35-year-old tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his last playoff start in 2022. He has a career 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 playoff innings.

Even with a loss, this season can be labeled a success for the Mets. Carlos Mendoza guided a team that looked lost in the middle of the season and brought it to the playoffs. He will be in the running for National League Manager of the Year but the award will likely go to his playoff counterpart Pat Murphy.

A loss in Game 3 would sting, but the Mets have a lot to be proud of this season. They showed resilience and determination while setting the franchise up for a solid future with the right additions in the offseason.

Those additions could also involve subtractions, most notably Pete Alonso who might be playing his final game with the Mets on Thursday. A win would extend his stay by at least another week. Alonso can be a significant factor in making that happen.

The Mets will have all hands on deck for Game 3 Thursday. They can’t think about tomorrow because there is no tomorrow without a win. Nine innings separate them from the NL Division Series or the end of the season.