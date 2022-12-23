By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade.

Dejounte Murray, who himself joined the Hawks this summer with the objective of forming a star duo with Trae, has now spoken out about his relationship with Young. When asked to describe his chemistry with his Hawks star teammate, Young revealed that he recently challenged Trae to do better:

“As far as Trae, he’s doing good,” Murray said, via Hawks reporter Kevin Chouinard. “Last night at halftime, I told him, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at.’ But he carried us and kept us in that game.”

Murray was talking about Wednesday’s 110-108 loss against the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks suffered a heartbreaking defeat via an Ayo Dosunmu last-second tip-in shot. As Murray said, however, Trae Young tried to do all he can to carry his team with 34 points, six rebounds, six assists, and seven 3-pointers. Unfortunately, his effort just wasn’t enough.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are without a doubt the two most important players on the Hawks roster. They have shown what they can do as a duo, and it’s now a matter of these two stars staying on the same page.