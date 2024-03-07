The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are 28-34 this season, and they have won their last two games. Atlanta has beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks in those two games, so they are playing well. However, the Hawks lost to the Grizzlies in their first game. In that loss, Trae Young had 30 points and 13 assists to lead the team. Dejounte Murray had 26 points of his own in the loss while Clint Capela notched a double-double. Young will miss this game as he continues to heal from finger surgery.
The Grizzlies have also won their last two games, so they are playing well. In their win over the Hawks earlier this season, Ja Morant was active and dropped 30 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 37 points while Jaren Jackson Jr had 20. Memphis shot over 50 percent in the win. They also made just 14 of 22 free throw attempts. The Grizzlies still have their fair share of injuries, though.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Grizzlies Odds
Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -136
Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 215 (-110)
Under: 215 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports South
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Atlanta has won two straight games, and they have allowed just 100 and 101 in those games. The Hawks are not usually that good of a defensive team, but they played two teams who do not score all that well. In this game, the Hawks are playing the worst-scoring team in the NBA. With all their injuries, as well, the Grizzlies are just not going to score points. Atlanta needs to take advantage of that. If they can continue their strong defensive play, the Hawks will cover this spread on the road.
In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are scoring just 101.6 points per game. They have not been scoring the basketball, and this goes back to the Hawks needing to play good defense. When Atlanta allows less than 110 points, they are 10-0. Atlanta should be able to allow less than that in this game and cover the spread.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
Speaking of defense, the Grizzlies will have to play well on that side of the court. They have also done well lately, though. In their last two games, both wins, the Grizzlies have allowed 102 and 109 points. When they allow less than 110 points, the Grizzlies are 15-10. Memphis needs to allow less than that in this game if they want to cover the spread, but there is a good chance it will happen.
The Hawks without Trae Young are scoring just 111.6 points per game. That is well below what they score when he is on the court. Atlanta is not even close to the same team without their star guard and it has shown. The Grizzlies have a great chance to keep the Hawks to a lower score and cover this spread.
Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
I am going to take the under in this game as I expect both teams to not score. As for a winner, I like the Hawks to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Hawks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -2.5 (-110), Under 215 (-110)