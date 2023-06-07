With the 2023 NBA Draft only a couple of weeks away, the Atlanta Hawks have turned their attention to several draft prospects that could play an important role for the franchise moving forward.

Armed with the 15th and 49th overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Hawks should be in position to draft a rotation piece in the first round and a developmental prospect (or additional depth) in the second round.

On Wednesday, Atlanta will host several players for pre-draft workout, including two players — Miami guard Isaiah Wong and UConn center Adama Sanogo — that helped lead their team to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Their interest in Wong and Sanogo, proven competitors who could be drafted in the second round, is particularly interesting.

Wong, a 6-foot-3 combo guard that averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a senior in 2022-23, has the potential to be a spark plug off the bench behind Trae Young. As a team that has often had significant issues generating offense when Young is on the bench, having a proven scorer in Wong could be a legitimate game-changer.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanogo, who helped lead UConn to a championship in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, averaged 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a junior in 2022-23 while shooting 36.5 percent from 3.

With fan favorite Onyeka Okongwu entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2023-24, the Hawks have taken the time to evaluate multiple big men prospects. Sanogo not only could provide additional depth behind Okongwu and Clint Capela but complement their skillsets with his low-post scoring and ability to stretch the floor out to 3-point range.

The Hawks will also host Kentucky forward Chris Livingston, Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts, Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice, and Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton.

Livingston is, notably, an Akron native with ties to LeBron James as a Klutch Sports client.