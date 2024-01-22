The Atlanta Hawks visit the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hawks are 18-24 this season, and they had their shot win streak snapped against the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night. Atlanta has already played the Kings once this season and lost by seven. In that game, the Hawks were led by Trae Young's 24 points and nine assists. Every starter had at least 12 points in the game while Bogdan Bogdanovich had 12 off the bench. As a team, the Hawks shot under 40 percent from the field and just 34.9 percent from three. Trae Young is in concussion protocol, so he will miss the game.

The Kings are 23-18 this season, but they have lost their last four games. Three of those four games were on the road, but the Kings are not playing good at all. Three of those losses have also come by a combined eight points. They may not be playing well, but they are keeping games close. In the win over Atlanta, De'Aaron Fox dropped 31 points and eight assists. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, seven assists, and 10 rebounds in the win. As a team, the Kings shot over 50 percent from the field.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Kings Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Sacramento Kings: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta does not have Trae Young, but that is okay. The Hawks have played three games without Young this season, and they have won two of them. In those games, the Hawks have scored 126, 114, and 109 points. It is going to be hard to win not scoring over 110, but the real mark they should shoot for is 115. 13 of the Kings 18 losses have come when they allow 115+ points. If the Hawks can get to that mark, they will cover the spread, or win this game straight up .

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings should have no problem scoring against the Hawks. Sacramento has already put up 117 points on Atlanta. However, the bigger argument for the Kings is how bad the Hawks are on the defense. The Hawks allow 122.5 points per game this season, and that is the fourth-worst in the NBA. They also allow teams to have the second-highest field goal percentage and sixth-highest three-point percentage. With that, the Kings should put up points in this game with ease.

The Kings should be able to play good defense in this game. The Hawks are a good offensive team, but not having Trae Young is going to hurt them. That is not only a lot of baskets off the court, but young is also a great passer. If the Kings can keep the Hawks down just enough, they will win this game.

Final Hawks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Hawks do not have Trae Young and that is a huge blow. With that, the Kings are also a better home team. For this reason, I am going to take the Kings to win the game and cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -8 (-110), Under 237.5 (-110)