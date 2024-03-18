The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are 30-37 this season, but they do have a 4.5 game lead on the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has already beaten the Lakers once this season. In that game, the Hawks put up 138 points. Trae Young put up 26 points and 13 assists in the win. Dejounte Murray had 24 points while Clint Capela finished with a double-double, as well. As a team, the Hawks shot 52.5 percent from the floor, and they made 16 threes. The Hawks do not have Trae Young for the time being, so they are short-handed.
The Lakers are 36-32 this season, and they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. In their loss against the Hawks earlier this year, Austin Reaves dropped 28 points to lead the team. LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, as well. The Lakers shot 53.3 percent from the field in the loss, and they made just 56.0 percent of their free throws. Cam Reddish and Christian Wood are out for the game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable, as well.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Lakers Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +8 (-108)
Moneyline: +275
Los Angeles Lakers: -8 (-112)
Moneyline: -340
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Lakers
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Spectrum Sportsnet
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The only reason the Hawks will be able to pull off this upset is because of the Lakers' injuries. Los Angeles could be without James and Davis in this game, which would be a huge hit to the team. The Hawks would need to take advantage of the Lakers being without two of their better players. As long as they do that, and make their shots, the Hawks will be able to cover this spread on the road.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers allowed 138 points against the Hawks, but I do not see that happening in this game. Atlanta has plenty of injuries to deal with, and Trae Young is the biggest of them all. Without Young on the court, the Hawks are scoring just 110.3 points per game. They really struggle to get anything going when Young is not on the court. When Atlanta scores 110 points or less this season, they are 6-15. Without Young, the Lakers should be able to cover the spread.
In the first game, the Lakers were out-rebounded, and they allowed plenty of second-chance opportunities. Los Angeles needs to find a way to grab more boards, and keep the Hawks off the offensive glass. If the Lakers can be better in the rebounding categories, they will cover this spread.
Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick
It is very hard to bet on the Hawks when they do not have Trae Young. Young is the most important part of that team, and the Hawks are just not good without him. This has been proven throughout. For this reason, I like the Lakers to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.
Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -8 (-112)