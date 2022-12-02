Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a bit of a slump right now, losing three out of their last four games. Unfortunately for them, things are about to get tougher for Trae Young and Co. now that John Collins has been diagnosed with an injury that will keep him sidelined for a considerable period.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Hawks will be without Collins for at least the next two weeks after the 25-year-old was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. The report also notes that Collins, who himself has been linked to a trade away from Atlanta, is currently suffering from swelling in his joints, which could make the issue even more complicated.

If you look at the bigger picture, two weeks doesn’t seem like a very long time. However, at this point in the season, so much can happen. You could argue that the Hawks are in a critical stretch right now, especially considering how the Eastern Conference is looking.

Atlanta is currently in possession of a 12-10 record, which has them ranked sixth in the East. They are just two games behind the third-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, so a handful of wins over the next couple of weeks could see them climb significantly in the standings. However, they are also just 2.5 games ahead of the Chicago Bulls, who are currently 12th in the conference. An untimely losing streak for the Hawks might have them falling out of the playoff picture altogether.

At this point, Trae Young will need to do all that he can to keep the ship afloat without John Collins in the picture.