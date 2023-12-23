Dejounte Murray received an injury update for Saturday's Hawks-Grizzlies game.

The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies will go head-to-head Saturday at 7:30 PM EST. Hawks guard Dejounte Murray's status is in question for the game as he battles an injury, however.

Atlanta holds a 12-16 record in 2023-24. They were most recently defeated 122-113 by the Miami Heat, a loss that snapped a two-game winning streak. The Hawks are looking to get back into the win column Saturday versus the Grizzlies.

Fans will surely be asking the following question: Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Dejounte Murray's injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Hawks announced that Murray is questionable for the affair due to a right forearm contusion, via ClutchPoints.

The 27-year-old is averaging 20.1 points per game on 45.4 percent field goal and 37.2 percent three-point shooting so far during the 2023-24 campaign. Murray is also averaging 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

The Hawks' overall mediocre performance has led to trade rumors swirling around Murray. Given his solid performance in 2023-24, Murray will be a popular trade candidate if made available.

There are certainly no guarantees that Murray will be traded this season, though. The Hawks could turn things around soon and make a competitive run towards the playoffs.

It will be intriguing to see how Atlanta performs over the next month. In fact, their performance during that span could determine whether or not they listen to Murray trade offers.

As for the question of if Dejounte Murray is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is currently uncertain.