During his Club 520 Podcast, former 12-year NBA veteran Jeff Teague discussed the comparisons between Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who had a historic stat line earlier this week, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. Teague ranked Young ahead of Ball but still has great respect for both players. However, Teague and Young were briefly teammates, so his opinion is probably biased.

“I know (Young) made it to the Eastern Conference Finals; we played him, so I know what he’s capable of. I know what kind of teammate he is; I know what kind of player he is. People just don’t seem to like his style of play. I think it’s like a knockoff of Steph Curry, but I think he’s carved his own lane.”

Teague then pivoted to Ball.

“LaMelo hasn’t won nothing. He hasn’t led his team to nothing. No hate on LaMelo. … I just think the production Trae gives and the production that LaMelo, Trae Young gives you more. I like LaMelo though.”

Young and Ball have played each other 10 times. They are tied 5-5 and have yet to meet in the postseason. Playing against each other, Ball averages 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks. Young averages 22.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks against Ball.

Young and the Hawks won the most recent matchup on Friday, 125-120.

Hawks, Hornets middling in Eastern Conference

Does it really matter which young, score-first point guard is better from two teams that will likely be bounced from the first round of the playoffs, if either team makes the postseason at all? Both are incomplete teams that are at least one or two pieces away from serious contention. They're both out-of-this-world talents who would thrive on any team in the NBA.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has the Hawks slotted at No. 22 in his latest NBA Power Rankings.

“The Atlanta Hawks look great offensively. Trae Young is leading the way for this offense, and a total of seven players are averaging at least 10 points per game during the Hawks' 2-1 start to the season. At the same time, Atlanta still can't defend anyone, as they could easily be 0-3 right now.

“Alongside Jalen Johnson, whom the Hawks are expecting big things from after a recent contract extension, Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels have a chance to set the tempo for this team. Both players have the two-way potential to really impact the Hawks' chances of finding success over the course of the entire season.”

Atlanta has back-to-back games upcoming against the Washington Wizards, at home then on the road.