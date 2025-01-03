The Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson's exclusion from the 2024-25 All-Star roster has raised eyebrows, with many considering it a notable oversight for the emerging talent. Similarly, questions persist about Trae Young's placement, with arguments that his ranking should be higher. Larry Nance believes his teammates deserve more recognition after the first fan returns were released for the NBA All-Star Weekend this year.

Larry Nance calling for Jalen Johnson's inclusion in the All-Star Game

“Larry Nance Jr. sustained a right hand injury during Saturday’s game vs. Miami at State Farm Arena. Imaging has confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. He will undergo surgery on Thursday, Jan. 2 to repair the fracture. His timeline for return will be provided following surgery,” the Hawks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Fresh outta surgery, and still a little loopy.. but, I’m still aware enough to know Jalen Johnson deserves to be on this list, and Trae needs to be higher. That is all, go Hawks,” Nance said in his post in X (formerly Twitter).

Jalen Johnson is delivering an impressive season, averaging 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He is one of only five players achieving these numbers, alongside Alperen Sengun, Domantas Sabonis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic — all of whom secured spots on the first-wave fan ballot for the All-Star Game.

Stathead data reveals that only three players in NBA history have posted numbers comparable to Jalen Johnson's and missed the All-Star team before this season. The most recent instances include Russell Westbrook in 2021-22 and Domantas Sabonis in 2023-24, with Jeff Ruland being the last to experience this in 1985-86.

Should Trae Young rank higher?

The debate surrounding Trae Young's All-Star placement becomes more intricate when evaluating his performance alongside the four guards ranked ahead of him: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and LaMelo Ball.

Trae Young's scoring average of 22.3 points per game is the lowest among the group and marks his lowest output since his rookie season, largely attributed to inefficiency. His 39.9% shooting from the field is a career low, while his 33.8% accuracy from beyond the arc ranks as his third-worst performance.

Despite his shooting struggles, Trae Young leads the league in assists, holding a 4.3-assist advantage over the second-place player, Jalen Brunson. However, there is an element of hypocrisy in the comparison, as three of the four players ranked ahead of Young play for teams with higher standings than the Hawks.

The argument against Trae Young in past seasons has often centered around the lack of team success. This year, LaMelo Ball’s Hornets have a 7-25 record, tied for the third-worst in the NBA, and both Ball and Damian Lillard have each appeared in fewer than 25 games.

Young, Brunson, and Mitchell have all played in over 30 games so far. Fan votes make up 50% of the final tally, while media and player votes each contribute 25%. The next fan vote update will be released on January 9.