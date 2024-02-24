The Atlanta Hawks are fighting for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and one of the teams behind them in the standings is the Toronto Raptors. The team has been inconsistent this year and has dealt with rumors about the availability of star point guard Trae Young. The Hawks have the opportunity to gain ground on the Raptors on Friday, but they're going to to have to do so without their head coach. Hawks coach Quin Snyder was ejected in the first half after his furious reaction to a no-call.
With the Hawks up by a single point, 49-48 against the Raptors, Quin Snyder became incensed at what he felt was a moving screen from Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. The screen knocked Trae Young down and he appeared to be hurt as he limped over to the sideline. Quin Snyder immediately got in the face of one of the referees and began shouting as he was ejected.
Looking at the video, it appears to be an obvious moving screen. Snyder was certainly defending his star player who appeared to have suffered a blow. Young did manage to stay in the game though in the second half. As of publication, the Hawks were down 101-94 early in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks are currently 24-31 and in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a four and a half game lead over the 12th seed Raptors but only a three game lead over the Brooklyn Nets who are in 11th place.