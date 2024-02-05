Stephen Curry wants Trae Young to keep his head up after his All-Star snub.

On Saturday evening, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks picked up their fourth straight win with a thrilling overtime victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks had to overcome a virtuoso performance from Curry, who nearly set a new career high with 60 points in the contest, but ultimately, it was Young and company who got the last laugh.

Young was recently shockingly snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game despite putting up averages north of 27 points and ten assists per game this season, and after the game, Curry revealed the candid advice he shared with Young on the State Farm Arena hardwood following the overtime contest.

“I told him after the game that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game the right way: play with joy, don't let it build any type of resentment just because he's not acknowledged,” said Curry, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Young was snubbed from the All-Star game as a result of voting by NBA head coaches, the same group of individuals who routinely send double and triple teams in Young's direction from the moment he steps across halfcourt. An odd coincidence, to be sure.

It's still a possibility that Trae Young could be named as a replacement for the All-Star game, as Eastern Conference big men Joel Embiid and Julius Randle's status for the game is in doubt due to injury.

The Hawks next take the court on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.