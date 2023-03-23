A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Fans gave gathered Wednesday night to blast Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young for a particularly bad flop during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Later in the third quarter of the contest and with the Hawks ahead by just three points, Trae Young successfully baited Nickeil Alexander-Walker into committing a foul while he was in the act of shooting from behind the arc.

"Trae Young is a flopper."@JimPeteHoops preaching the gospel tonight. pic.twitter.com/jynL0Zfj8k — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 23, 2023

That instantly got the ire of fans, who took to Twitter to call out and make fun of Young for being a heinous flopper.

“Holy s**t trae young is so annoying to watch,” Twitter user @cr1sti4ng said.

“Trae Young is just as bad as Harden was at his peak. Too talented to be doing this skeevy shit, but, here we are,” said Twitter user @tripxassless.

Meanwhile, @DDBuckets3 simply came to the conclusion that “Trae Young flopper of the century.”

“Trae young getting an unreal whistle tonight. Shameless foul hunting,” added @SkoLimitless.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, who mainly covers the Timberwolves also chimed in: “It’s hard to watch that baiting, man. It’s really hard to watch.”

One @breck_eb believes that Young is one of the reasons why many have grown disinterested in the NBA: “Trae Young is what’s wrong with the NBA”

Young has always been great at generating scoring opportunities on the foul line. That’s despite NBA referees being more lenient in favor of defensive players when coming into contact with those they are guarding, who make “abnormal moves.”

Young entered the game against the Timberwolves with a 43.6 percent free-throw rate.