The Atlanta Hawks are in Minnesota Wednesday night to square off with the Timberwolves. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are 36-36 and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young leads the team with 26.7 points per game. He is also one of only three players to be averaging over 10 assists this season. They will be without their second-best score in Dejounte Murray on Wednesday. He is missing the game due to an illness. Besides Young and Murray, Atlanta has five other players that average double-digit points per game.

Minnesota is holding onto ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 36-37. Anthony Edwards leads the team in scoring, but they also have six other players that average double digits. Karl Anthony-Towns has not played since November 28th, but he plans to return to action Wednesday vs. the Hawks. In 21 games this season, Towns has 20.8 points per game. The Timberwolves might be without Edwards for this game, but it will be nice to have Towns back.

These two teams have played once this season and the Timberwolves won 136-115.

Here are the Hawks-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Timberwolves Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-110)

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is missing their second-leading scorer in this game, but they can still win. Trae Young averages 26.4 points and 12 assists per game when Murray does not play this year. When Young scores 25 or more points on the season, the Hawks have a record of 24-18. If he can hit that 25-point mark, the Hawks will have a good chance to win this game.

Atlanta is fifth in the NBA in scoring with 117.6 points per game. In their last 10, they have scored 121.6 points per game. They have scored 115 points in nine of those last 10 games. The Timberwolves have been giving up just under 120 points per game in their last 10 games. The Hawks can score 120 plus points in this game, and that will put them in a position to win. When the Hawks score 120 or more points in a game, they have a record of 22-8. That is a lot of points, but with how they have been scoring, and Minnesota has been defending, it is possible.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota gets Karl Anthony-Towns back Wednesday night, but there is a possibility they will not have Anthony Edwards. Towns has played seven games without Edwards in his career. In those games, he has a stat line of 28.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Do not expect him to put up those kind of numbers in this game. He has not played in over three months, but with Edwards out, Towns plays well.

The Timberwolves are fourth in blocks and fifth in steals per game this season. Towns is an extra body to protect the rim along with Rudy Gobert, but if Edwards sits this one out, the steals could take a hit. Nonetheless, Minnesota needs to put pressure on the Hawks and force them into bad shots. Offensively, the Timberwolves are third in field goal percentage, so they are taking smart shots. They are coming off of a 140-point game, so scoring is not a problem for them.

Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Hawks can score with the best of them, but they are on the road, and will not have Dejounte Murray. Even if Edwards does not play, the Timberwolves should be able to cover the spread in this game.

Final Hawks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -5 (-110), Over 241 (-110)