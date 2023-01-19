The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a four-game winning streak and they will now be looking to make it five straight against none other than Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for Atlanta, they might need to do so without Trae Young in the mix after the two-time All-Star popped up on the injury report.

Trae Young injury status vs. Knicks

The Hawks have announced that Young is currently questionable to play on Friday with a sore left ankle. Young suffered the injury during Wednesday’s win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Trae stepped on the foot of a photographer in the first quarter but was able to play through the minor knock to finish with 18 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action.

It’s possible that the ankle has swollen up overnight and he is now in danger of being forced to sit out the Knicks game. We all know Trae’s history with New York, so you can be sure that he will want to suit up for this one if he’s healthy enough.

Joining Trae Young on the Hawks’ injury report is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is also questionable to play with a sore right knee.

The Knicks, on the other hand, recently lost starting center Mitchell Robinson to a thumb injury. The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time. Apart from Mitchell, though, it’s a clean slate of injuries for the Knicks.