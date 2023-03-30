Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young hasn’t exactly been having the best season.

Just looking at his season averages of 26.5 points and 10.0 assists per game, a person might think everything has been going peachy. However, that doesn’t begin to explain the amount of criticism that Young has faced throughout the season.

So much criticism that he’s being questioned in ways that he has never been.

To make matters worse, the Hawks — despite trading for one of the better two-way guards in the league in Dejounte Murray — are just 38-38, fighting to remain in the playoff race.

Thats what makes the message that Young posted on Instagram, a clip from a press conference of the late Kobe Bryant, so interesting:

“There will be times that you succeed and there will be times that you fail,” Kobe begins, sagaciously as usual.

“So, wasting your time doubting whether you’re going to be successful or not is pointless. It is, ’cause you just put one foot in front of the other. You control what you can control. And then you see what the outcome is.”

Trae Young shared this Kobe clip on his IG story today Major gems being dropped 🎶pic.twitter.com/rBBr1NSWTi — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 30, 2023

“If you win, great. You’re gonna have to wake up and do the journey over again. If you lose, it sucks. But you’re going to have to wake up the next day and do the journey all over again anyway.”

What Young is questioning exactly might be unknown to anyone but him and his teammates or inner circle. Nonetheless, there’s no question that Young is one of the best young players in the league, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Of that he should have no doubt.