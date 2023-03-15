Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is pulling a LeBron James, according to Twitter. Rodgers, who has been the talk of the sports world over the last several days as the New York Jets continue to engage in trade talks and move mountains for him, is planning on making a live appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday before the start of the new league year.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the similarities in the Packers quarterback’s planned McAfee appearance- and James’ own The Decision telecast before his infamous Miami Heat free agency announcement.

Fans took to Twitter to share their takes on the eerily similar Rodgers-James moves.

Aaron Rodgers about to sit in front of the camera like LeBron James in 2010 — Trey🤴🏽 (@TreyBizzy) March 14, 2023

The @PatMcAfeeShow 1pm tomorrow is the Aaron Rodgers version of LeBron’s The Decision. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) March 14, 2023

It certainly does seem that way, though it’s worth noting that James was a free agent while Rodgers is not.

The Packers star has even told the team he’s rumored to be joining, the Jets, what players he would like for them to bring in alongside him, just like LeBron James.

Now, NFL fans, who have been waiting- rather impatiently- for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision, will now have to sit through another episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They’re reacting as you would expect.

Cannot wait—I am sure it will be much better than the decision… https://t.co/RHnWoaA0oA — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 14, 2023

aaron rodgers is pulling a lebron james isn't he (doing the decision on a tv/youtube interview) also calling it now is going to be 20 minutes in the interview before we hear "the decision" https://t.co/dBI6EHt1dP — LightningCam (@LightningCam) March 14, 2023

Aaron Rodgers saw how much criticism LeBron James got for The Decision and thought to himself “I can top that” https://t.co/VygvMJGppG — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) March 14, 2023

Certainly, an interesting choice here by Rodgers, given that James was viewed as a villain for quite some time after The Decision.

Some want the Packers QB to face the same wrath for his McAfee plan.

If Aaron Rodgers announces his decision on Pat McAfee’s show, y’all better have the same energy you had toward LeBron when he took his talents to South Beach. — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) March 14, 2023

It’s a safe bet that whether he retires, announces his intention to be traded to the Jets or says nothing at all, Rodgers will be torn to pieces by fans and pundits everywhere.

The Packers star’s Pat McAfee Show appearance might just rival James’ The Decision when all is said and done.