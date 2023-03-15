Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Jets appear set to have Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback next season. With a flurry of rumors and reports circulating, the decision came on The Pat McAfee Show with Rodgers announcing he intends to play for the Jets.

With the announcement, even though nothing is official and no trade is finalized, Jets fans and NFL fans quickly took to social media.

Aaron Rodgers: “I want to play for the Jets” Jets fans: pic.twitter.com/6OoblaqQvC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 15, 2023

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall managers thinking about Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season 😅 pic.twitter.com/ujLrfox8Nx — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) March 15, 2023

It wasn’t only Jets fans who rejoiced, either. With Rodgers’ seemingly leaving Green Bay for the Jets, the fans of the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings were thrilled they don’t need to face Rodgers anymore in the NFC North.

The rest of the NFC North hearing Aaron Rodgers say his intention is to play for the Jets pic.twitter.com/8cPeZ2I06J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 15, 2023

To Rodgers From all of us viking fans https://t.co/9Ym9dNv53t pic.twitter.com/CgFMMntspw — zamora (@zamorarobert4) March 15, 2023

It’s over. It’s finally over. He’s finally gone. He’s…. Gone…. i’m gonna need a moment please https://t.co/Dd6sVKPDYM pic.twitter.com/wJOK01uxC8 — Jacob Steinberg (@jsteinbergmedia) March 15, 2023

Yes, the beginning of the Green Bay Packers in free fall mode starts now https://t.co/Ak0HmTap8T — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) March 15, 2023

As for the Jets, the quarterback issues might finally be resolved, although this is a very temporary solution and Rodgers could decide to retire after just one year. This also comes on the same day when the franchise added former Packers WR Allen Lazard to the mix.

The Jets drafted Zach Wilson, although he failed to live up to expectations. Moreover, the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive coordinator, who worked with Aaron Rodgers in Gren Bay, was another massive endorsement for #12.

No trades are official just yet, and it could take some time before something is done with the Packers having no urgency to rush this process. Nonetheless, this is a new era for the Jets and the Packers and the entire NFL.