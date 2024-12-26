The Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Chicago Bulls the day after Christmas, but Trae Young is on the injury report. The Hawks' point guard is dealing with a right heel contusion, the same injury he's been dealing with for almost a week. Young played in their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a game-high 29 points, so he should be fine, but nobody will know until he hits the court.

The Hawks and Bulls are two games apart from each other, and the Bulls have had their number in five of the last six times they've played. The Hawks may want revenge, but will they have to get it without their star?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Trae Young's injury status vs. Bulls

Trae Young is listed as questionable with a right heel contusion, which means there's a chance he could play, but it also wouldn't be a shocker if he didn't suit up. Young suffered the injury against the San Antonio Spurs about a week ago and left the game for a few minutes, but came back in and played for the remainder of the game. He was out the following game against the Memphis Grizzlies but returned in their matchup against the Bulls.

The Hawks can't afford to have Young miss multiple games with him being the engine of the offense. When he was out against the Grizzlies, the Hawks' offense looked sputtered and they couldn't create easy shots for themselves. That changed against the Timberwolves when he returned, and his presence made the offense flow better and players were able to get good shots.

Finding a backup point guard should be a huge priority for the team, as they don't have much of a reliable option when Young is out or goes to the bench. Kobe Bufkin has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and the Hawks have been using Vit Krejci in the backup guard role, even though that's not his true position. Dyson Daniels has been given the ball more in those situations, and it has worked, but the Hawks should still find a backup guard that can run the offense and get the Hawks some easy looks.

For now, the Hawks will probably use what they have, and if someone becomes available before the trade deadline, it wouldn't be a surprise if they made a serious offer to acquire the player.