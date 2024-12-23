The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves to start Christmas week, and fans are hoping that Trae Young will be available. Young is on the injury report with a right heel contusion that he suffered a few games ago against the San Antonio Spurs. He missed their recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Hawks lost 128-112.

The Timberwolves will be coming into Atlanta looking to get a win after a recent slump, but the Hawks are also looking to get out of a slump of their own. If Young is able to play, he gives the Hawks the best chance to win.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Trae Young is listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, and his status is up in the air. Since Young missed the Hawks' last game with the same injury, it's hard to tell if he's made any progress since then, but they may have just wanted him to rest his heel for a few days. When Young initially suffered the injury, he played through it. Late in the game he reaggravated it and went to the locker room for a few minutes, came back in the game, and played until the end.

Young is a big part of the Hawks' offense, and when he's not on the floor, it's hard for the team to get easy shots. With the recent injury to Kobe Bufkin, the Hawks have been trying to find different lineups that can work and get in a groove on offense. Without Young, Jalen Johnson has had to do more on the floor as far as being a playmaker and scorer. Vit Krejci started in place for Young against the Grizzlies and finished with seven points and three assists.

Dyson Daniels has had to step in and become more of a ball handler with their lack of options at point guard, and he did a solid job in his stint.

The Hawks are now on a three-game losing streak after finding success the past few weeks, and if Young continues to miss games, it will be hard for them to get out of this current slump. Young's gravity on the floor is massive even when he's not scoring, but the Hawks are at their best when he can get a bucket. It'll be interesting to see what Young's status will be as he deals with this injury.