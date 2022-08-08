Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is already being schooled by NBA vets long before he even plays his first second in the regular season. Just take for example this video of Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray schooling the NBA newbie, which Trae Young absolutely loved.

It must be humbling for Paolo Banchero to be on the receiving end of a complete on-court punking, but that’s something every player in the NBA has to go through. There will always be veterans trying to give rookies a rough welcome, and Banchero will definitely pay it forward to a poor rookie down the road when he’s got a few years in him in the pros.

Trae Young must also be so ecstatic to see his new backcourt partner doing hard work in the offseason. But it’s not just offensive tricks that Young and the Hawks are all excited about Dejounte Murray, as the former Washington Huskies star will also be bringing to Atlanta a defensive stopper in the backcourt, something that the Hawks had been missing before his arrival to A-Town.

Murray is coming off a career year in the NBA, when he earned an All-Star appearance for the first time in his career in the league. It was also the same season in which he tied his career-best in defensive win shares (3.4) and recorded a career-high with 2.0 steals per contest.

With Murray in Hawks uniform, Trae Young and the rest of Atlanta can hope for an improvement on their scoring defense that was just 18th in 2021 with 112.0 points allowed per game.

As for Banchero, he will get his chance of payback against Murray in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.