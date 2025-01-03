The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers as part of their West Coast road trip, but they have a few players listed on the injury report. One of the players on the report is Trae Young, who's dealing with a right hand contusion.

The Hawks are coming off a tough loss against the Denver Nuggets, and they were also without Jalen Johnson, who is on the injury report with right shoulder soreness. If the Hawks are without either Johnson or Young in any game, it will be tough for them to function on offense. As the game gets closer to tip-off, there should be more clarity on if Young will be available against the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Trae Young's status vs. Lakers

Trae Young is listed as questionable for the Hawks' game against the Lakers, and it's uncertain if he'll play or not. The right hand contusion is a new injury for Young, and he must have suffered it during the Nuggets' game. Young always tries his best to play, so if it's nothing serious, he'll definitely be on the court for the Hawks.

The last time the Hawks and Lakers faced each other was in Atlanta and the game went into overtime. The Hawks came out with the win after De'Andre Hunter found Young for an open game-winning three.

The Hawks have been playing well this season, and their defense has been one of the main reasons for their success. During the offseason, the front office made it a priority to put size and defenders around Young, and it's been working for them and helping them get wins. On offense, Young continues to be the head of the snake getting his teammates involved, but he's taken a step back which has allowed Jalen Johnson to blossom into the player he is this season.

Young and Johnson are the two key players for the Hawks, and when they're both on the court, good things happen.