ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hawks enter this matchup red-hot, while the Lakers have also been playing well recently. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Hawks have been playing well recently and can make some noise in the East. Their keys are Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, who are powering this offense this year. They have been very streaky and can get a big win in this game against the Lakers on the road. They can extend their hot streak in this game.

The Lakers are playing better recently. The keys are Anthony Davis and LeBron James; they can carry the Lakers when needed, but Anthony Davis might not play. The Lakers have talent and are in contention this season, but they need to find some consistent play. They can get a big win against the Hawks because Atlanta is playing very well entering this game.

Here are the Hawks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Lakers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' offense has been a solid unit so far this year. They are fifth in scoring at 117.9 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.6% from the field, and 18th in three-point shooting at 35.5% from behind the arc. Seven players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Trae Young leading at 22.3 points per game. Young also leads the team in assists at 12 per game, the best in the entire NBA. Young is the best player on the Hawks and makes this team go. Jalen Johnson and De'Andre Hunter have been great off the wing for Atlanta. This offense should be able to score and play well against a Lakers defense that has not been all that impressive this year.

The Lakers' defense has struggled this season. They are 20th in points allowed at 114.3 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and 20th in three-point defense, allowing 36.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Anthony Davis leads the team with 11.6 rebounds per game and leads in blocks at two per game. Four players are averaging over one steal per game, and Anthony Davis leads with 1.3 per game. The Lakers have the talent and athletes to play well on defense, but it has not completely clicked for them. They will have issues against the Hawks and their offense, and it will become a big shootout in Los Angeles.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks' defense has been awful this season. They are 27th in points allowed at 119.4 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 47.3% from the field, and 30th in three-point defense at 38.3% from behind the arc. Down low, Jalen Johnson leads the way in rebounding this season with 10.2 per game. Then, he also leads Atlanta in blocks at 1.1 and is the only Hawk averaging over one block per game. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Dyson Daniels leading at 3.1. This defense has been a liability this year, and this matchup against the Lakers will be extremely tough, especially if the Lakers have Anthony Davis available.

The Lakers' offense has been inconsistent this year. They are 16th in scoring at 111.9 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.3% from the field, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35% from behind the arc. Six Lakers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Anthony Davis leading at 26.1 points per game, but if he is unavailable, LeBron James is next with 23.4 points per game. Then, LeBron also leads in assists at 8.9 per game. The Lakers go as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis go on offense. They have some solid balance on offense, with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura playing well too. They should be able to score easily against Atlanta.

Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers should win and cover despite Anthony Davis being questionable to play in this game. The Hawks do not have the defense to slow down the Lakers, and Los Angeles should score very easily against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. The Hawks should also be able to score, but the Lakers are better. The Lakers win and cover at home in this matchup against a red-hot Hawks team.

Final Hawks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-110)