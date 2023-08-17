Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is putting in work this offseason. Just days after Young was seen playing pickup games with several NBA colleagues including most notably Kevin Durant, he was back in the lab on Thursday, posting pictures of a recent workout featuring himself and future Hall of Fame point guard Stephen Curry.

Trae Young is back in the gym with Stephen Curry (and personal trainer Brandon Payne) pic.twitter.com/M0iwUQugc1 — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) August 17, 2023

This slew of high-profile hooping comes just weeks after Young was shockingly snubbed from Team USA for its upcoming FIBA World Cup tournament, despite vocalizing several times throughout his career his desire to represent his country.

As for his time with Stephen Curry, Trae Young can learn a lot from working out with one of the best players to ever step on the basketball court. Perhaps the area where Young could borrow the most from Curry's game is his movement without the basketball, which is part of what separates Curry from his NBA counterparts.

While Young has shown improvements throughout his career in his willingness to cut to the basket and come off of screens, most Hawks fans would agree that there is still a lot of room for the former Oklahoma Sooner to grow in that department, especially now that he has another ball-handler in Dejounte Murray to play off of.

Of course, offensive schematics also play a large role in how persistent a player will be with off-ball movement, and it will certainly benefit Young to have a full offseason with new head coach Quin Snyder to create a new offensive system that plays to his strengths.

However, in the short term, taking notes from an NBA great like Curry certainly can't hurt.