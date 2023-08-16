Atlanta Hawks' star Trae Young has indicated that wanted to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup but never received an invitation to do so. Patrick Beverley is among those who believe Trae Young should be on the Team USA roster. Beverley is so high on the Hawks' guard that he even compared him to Stephen Curry.

When asked on an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” who Young should replace on Team USA, Beverley suggested that the Hawks' star deserves to be on the roster more so than any Team USA player.

“He's won plenty of games,” Beverley said of Young. “He's hit plenty of daggers. He's reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he's taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He's won big on the road.”

"Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over he's taking it running with it… Trae Young gonna have his shot. He will have that [Team USA] jersey on. If it's not this year, it's soon to be so." —Patrick Beverley (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/oEElhpheBx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Like Curry, Young is an undersized point guard who can score from just about anywhere inside the halfcourt line. His career 35.1% shooting from 3-point range, however, makes Beverley's comparison questionable, at best.

In terms of career accomplishments, Young is more deserving than just about anyone on the Team USA Roster. Young is a two-time All-Star and just two years removed from taking Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals. No player who is competing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup has been selected to multiple All-Star teams.

That doesn't necessarily mean he would've been a great fit with the current Team USA roster. Jalen Brunson just took the New York Knicks to the second round of the playoffs in his first year as the starting point guard. Tyrese Haliburton has All-NBA potential. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards might be the best player on the team.

A case can certainly be made that Young should be on the roster ahead of Austin Reaves or Josh Hart.

Young could be part of Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The competition for a roster spot will be even more competitive with more of the NBA's top stars interested in joining the team.