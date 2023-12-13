The Atlanta Hawks visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Atlanta Hawks travel north of the border as they take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are on a four-game losing streak, and they currently sit 9-13. They have played some good teams during the losing streak, though. The Hawks have one of the better guards in the league with Trae Young, but the rest of their team lacks a little bit. Dejounte Murray is a solid player, and Clint Capela is a capable big man, but altogether, the team struggles. Atlanta could be without De'Andre Hunter in this game as he deals with a knee injury. Young is a game-time decision, but he is expected to play.

The Raptors have not been good this season. They are 9-14, and they are also riding a four-game losing streak. Three of those games have been decided by less than 10 points, but a loss is a loss. Scottie Barnes will most likely be an All-Star as he averages 19.8 points and 9.0 rebounds. Pascal Siakam actually leads the team in scoring with 20.7 points per game, though. The Raptors do not get much production from their bench, though, and that is a big reason for their struggles.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Raptors Odds

Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. At 122.2 points per game, the Hawks rank third in that category. However, Atlanta has to pick it up defensively. The Hawks lose games on the defensive end of the court, and that is something that needs to be fixed if they want to end the losing streak. Luckily, Toronto is a team that does not score a lot.

As mentioned, the Raptors do not get a lot of production from their bench, and that hurts them. As a team, the Raptors have the 10th-lowest shooting percentage, and they have the lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. To go along with all that, the Raptors have the second-lowest free throw percentage. Atlanta should be able to hold the Raptors to a lower score and have their offense lead them to a win.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has got to play good defense in this game. The Hawks can score, so the Raptors need to find a way to combat that. I do not think the Raptors can keep up with the Hawks offensively, so they have to be able to stop them. The Raptors are top half of the league in defense, and they are a much better team at home. If Toronto can find a way to keep the hawks from scoring over 120 points, they will cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are just slightly favorited in this game. However, I do not think the Raptors will win this one. Trae Young will most likely play in this game, and I expect him to lead the Hawks to a win. I will take Atlanta to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Hawks +1.5 (-110), Under 240.5 (-110)