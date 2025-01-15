ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are in a familiar position at the halfway point of the season, as they sit ninth and tenth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference standings. If they stay within that range, it'd be the third consecutive season where the teams played in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Bulls defeated the Hawks in the nine vs. ten game last season, with Coby White scoring a career-high 42 points for the victory. The squads already played twice this season, with Chicago taking the first game at home before Atlanta returned the favor on their home court on Boxing Day. However, the Bulls have won seven of the past ten matchups dating back to 2022. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick.

Here are the Hawks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Chicago Bulls: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks have been on a winning run over their past ten games, led by Trae Young, totaling six wins and two of their past three. They had a challenging West Coast road trip when they suffered a three-game losing streak at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, they sandwiched between a four-game winning streak and their recent two-of-three-game stretch. Three of the six wins over that stretch have come outright as underdogs.

The Bulls were in the same situation on Tuesday night. They entered a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans as two-point favorites and lost 119-113.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls' recent stretch of three losses in their past four games will leave a sour taste in your mouth, but they had won four of five games before that stretch. They had some impressive outright wins against the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks and have also been more profitable against the spread than the Hawks. Chicago covered four of their past six games.

The Hawks may have three underdog wins in their last ten games, but that doesn't mean they have been good against the spread. They have an average mark of 5-5 against the spread over their past ten games, but that's less impressive considering the three underdog wins. They had a stretch of five consecutive failed covers, which they finally broke in their last game against the Phoenix Suns.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The over has been a profitable endeavor in Hawks games this season, and they are 6-2-2 towards the over in their past ten games. However, while the Bulls' games were good for the over this season as well, it hasn't been as profitable recently. The game has gone over in just three of their past ten games and one of their last five.

So far this season, the Hawks have played four back-to-backs, all of which have been under the total. You have to worry about the Hawks' scoring when betting the under, but 244 points seem high for one team that struggles to put up points on the second half of a back-to-back and another team that hasn't been in many high-scoring games recently.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Under 244 (-110)