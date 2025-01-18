ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for a betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at today's slate and this next tilt in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks (21-19) will take on the returning champion Boston Celtics (29-12) as the two sides play the last of their season meetings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently seventh in the Eastern standings and most recently took down the Chicago Bulls 110-94. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and won their last meeting against the Celtics 117-116. They'll look to make this a competitive game as the double-digit betting favorites this time around.

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference behind Cleveland, most recently blowing out the Orlando Magic 121-94. They're also 6-4 over their last 10 games and have alternated wins and losses over their last seven. They'll look to improve upon a solid 15-7 record at home this season.

Here are the Hawks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Celtics Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +10 (-114)

Moneyline: +385

Boston Celtics: -10 (-106)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with a lengthy injury report heading into this game, but their franchise star Trae Young is likely to make the appearance with a ‘probable' designation. He just recently dropped 43 points in a win over the Suns while rookie Keaton Wallace added 26 points during their win over the Bulls. The Hawks continue to be a high-powered offense and as we've seen in the past, they'll have a solid chance to keep pace with the Boston Celtics.

The Hawks, however, haven't been the best road team this season with a 10-12 record and they've gone just 9-13 ATS in those games. However, they've been able to cover more often than not when listed as double-digit underdogs. They've also managed to go 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Celtics, so these two teams certainly combine for a competitive matchup.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are coming in off a dominant win over the Orlando Magic where they controlled the flow of the game from start to finish. Jayson Tatum finished with a casual 30 points and six rebounds while shooting 57% from the field. Kristaps Porzingis also had an active game and although the Celtics have gone 15-9 without him on the floor, he certainly adds more depth to their lineup as an athletic big that can shoot the ball from deep.

The Celtics will have a stern advantage in the paint against the Hawks and the last game they lost to Atlanta, Porzingis was out with injury. With him healthy and manning the middle, the Celtics should have a ton of advantages in working the ball inside and kicking it back out for open shots. Jaylen Brown also averages modest totals against the Hawks throughout his career but his biggest impact will come on the defensive end of the floor.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This should be another fun meeting between these two teams, but it's worth noting that Atlanta's only win over Boston this season came without Kristaps Porzingis on the floor. I believe his matchup on the interior will be the deciding factor in this game along with the defensive efforts from Jaylen Brown. Furthermore, the Hawks don't have enough competent defenders to handle both Tatum and Brown, so I see the tandem combining for another big effort.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Boston Celtics to cover this spread on their home floor.

Final Hawks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10 (-106)