The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) face off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center in a matchup of teams looking to find their footing early in the season. The Hawks’ high-powered offense, averaging 117.2 points per game, will test the Pelicans’ defense. Atlanta’s Trae Young and Jalen Johnson have been standouts, but the team needs to address its defensive struggles. The Pelicans, will look to build on their recent win against Indiana. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram provide a formidable frontcourt duo, while Jordan Hawkins has stepped up in Murray’s absence.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to stop the bleeding with a road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, despite their recent struggles. The key to Atlanta’s success lies in their high-powered offense, led by the dynamic Trae Young, who has been averaging impressive numbers and showcasing his ability to take over games. The Hawks’ up-tempo style, ranking 6th in pace, should exploit the Pelicans’ 25th-ranked offense and create scoring opportunities. Additionally, the potential return of De’Andre Hunter will bolster Atlanta’s perimeter defense, crucial against the Pelicans’ wing-heavy offense.

The Hawks have an opportunity to capitalize on the Pelicans’ injury woes. With CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Dejounte Murray all out, New Orleans’ backcourt is significantly weakened. This gives Atlanta’s guards a chance to dominate both offensively and defensively. The Hawks’ superior three-point shooting (ranking 12th in the league) could be the difference-maker against a Pelicans team that ranks 24th in three-point defense. If Atlanta can maintain their offensive rhythm, exploit New Orleans’ defensive vulnerabilities, and contain Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, they stand an excellent chance of securing a much-needed road win and turning their season around.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, leveraging their recent momentum and home-court advantage. Fresh off a confidence-boosting 120-112 win over the Bulls, the Pelicans have shown resilience and offensive firepower. Zion Williamson’s dominant performance of 34 points in their last game demonstrates he’s hitting his stride, while Brandon Ingram continues to be a consistent scoring threat. The Pelicans’ balanced attack, coupled with their superior rebounding (ranking 3rd in rebounds allowed per game), gives them a significant edge over a Hawks team that has lost four straight and struggles defensively (ranking 28th in points allowed).

The Pelicans’ perfect 2-0 record at the Smoothie King Center this season showcases their comfort and effectiveness on their home court. With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram creating matchup problems for Atlanta’s struggling perimeter defense. The Hawks’ up-tempo style (ranking 6th in pace) plays into the Pelicans’ hands, as New Orleans has shown the ability to thrive in high-scoring affairs. Suppose the Pelicans can maintain their offensive rhythm, capitalize on their home-court energy, and exploit Atlanta’s defensive vulnerabilities. In that case, they stand an excellent chance of securing their fourth consecutive home win and improving their position in the Western Conference standings.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans, the Pelicans are favored by 4.5 points at home. While New Orleans has shown strength at the Smoothie King Center, boasting a perfect 2-0 record this season, the Hawks have demonstrated resilience on the road, going 2-1 against the spread in away games. The Pelicans’ recent momentum, highlighted by Zion Williamson’s dominant 34-point performance against the Bulls, gives them an edge. However, Atlanta’s high-powered offense, averaging 117.2 points per game, could keep this game closer than the spread suggests.

The key factor in this matchup may be the injury status of several key players. On the other hand, the Hawks are dealing with injuries to De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, which could impact their depth. Given Atlanta’s ability to keep games close and their historical success against the spread when facing New Orleans, take the Hawks +4.5 to cover. While the Pelicans may secure the win at home, Atlanta’s offensive firepower and the potential for a high-scoring affair should keep this game within the spread, even if they don’t win outright.

Final Hawks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +4.5 (-108), Over 229 (-110)