ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Raptors prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors on Sunday, December 29, promises to be an intriguing contest. The Hawks (16-15) are looking to build on their recent momentum, having won their last game against the Knicks, while the Raptors (7-24) are desperate to snap a nine-game losing streak. Key players to watch include Trae Young for Atlanta, who averages 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game, and RJ Barrett for Toronto, contributing 23.7 points and 6.3 assists. With both teams struggling defensively, expect a high-scoring affair at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are the Hawks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Raptors Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -1 (-112)

Moneyline: -118

Toronto Raptors: +1 (-108)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Toronto Raptors this Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Trae Young, the Hawks' dynamic point guard, has been in stellar form, averaging 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game. His ability to create opportunities for teammates while maintaining his scoring threat will be crucial against Toronto's porous defense. The Raptors have been allowing an alarming 136 points per game in their last three outings, a vulnerability the Hawks' high-powered offense (117.2 PPG) is well-equipped to exploit.

Furthermore, the Hawks have momentum on their side, having won their last two games, including a convincing 141-133 victory over the Chicago Bulls. In contrast, the Raptors are mired in a five-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat a demoralizing 155-126 blowout against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks' superior rebounding, led by Jalen Johnson's 10.4 boards per game, should give them a significant advantage on the glass against a Raptors team that has struggled to control the paint. With RJ Barrett as Toronto's primary offensive threat (23.7 PPG), the Hawks' balanced attack and deeper roster make them the clear favorites to emerge victorious in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their challenging season, the Toronto Raptors have a genuine opportunity to upset the Atlanta Hawks this Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors, while struggling with a 7-24 record, have shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a victory against the inconsistent Hawks. RJ Barrett has been a bright spot for Toronto, averaging 23.7 points per game and providing much-needed offensive firepower1. With Scottie Barnes back in the lineup after his earlier injury setback, the Raptors have a dynamic playmaker who can create opportunities for his teammates and disrupt the Hawks' defense.

The Raptors' rebounding prowess, ranking 10th in the league, could be a decisive factor against the Hawks. Jakob Poeltl's strong interior presence, averaging 11.0 rebounds per game, will be crucial in limiting second-chance opportunities for Atlanta. Additionally, the Raptors' home court advantage, where they've secured 6 of their 7 wins this season, could provide the extra boost needed to overcome the Hawks. If Toronto can exploit Atlanta's defensive vulnerabilities, which have allowed high scoring games recently, and maintain their intensity throughout the match, they have a real chance of snapping their losing streak and securing a morale-boosting win against the Hawks.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) visit the struggling Toronto Raptors (7-24) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday in what promises to be an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup. Despite their losing record, the Raptors have an opportunity to snap their nine-game losing streak against an inconsistent Hawks team. Atlanta's high-powered offense, averaging 117.2 points per game (8th in the NBA), will be led by Trae Young, who's contributing 21.6 points and 12.2 assists per game. The Hawks' ability to create scoring opportunities, coupled with Jalen Johnson's double-double average of 20.0 points and 10.4 rebounds could prove challenging for Toronto's defense, which allows 118.5 points per game (26th in the league).

However, the Raptors have shown flashes of potential, particularly at home where they've secured 6 of their 7 wins this season. RJ Barrett has been a bright spot, averaging 23.7 points per game, while Jakob Poeltl's interior presence (15.5 points, 11.0 rebounds) could be crucial in limiting Atlanta's second-chance opportunities. The key for Toronto will be exploiting Atlanta's defensive vulnerabilities, as the Hawks allow 119.2 points per game (27th in the NBA). If the Raptors can contain Young and force turnovers – Atlanta averages 16.4 per game – they might just have a chance at an upset. Ultimately, this game could come down to rebounding and three-point shooting. While Atlanta holds a slight edge in both categories, Toronto's home-court advantage and desperation to end their losing streak could make this a closer contest than the records suggest covering the spread at home.

Final Hawks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1 (-108), Over 235.5 (-110)