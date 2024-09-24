When I was a kid, I loved going with my dad to NFL games. While he was watching his team lose (he’s a Washington Commanders fan), I was watching the cheerleaders. It never occurred to me that they had other jobs, let alone went to college. This season, HBCU alumni are taking over NFL cheerleading. The Washington Commanders alone have five cheerleaders from four different HBCUs on their team. It’s amazing that talented cheerleaders from HBCUs have the opportunity to perform in the NFL.

HBCU alumni Tamia Casey, Armonii Lovejoy, and Makenzie Smith are shining as NFL cheerleaders just like they did at their beloved HBCUs. Tamia Casey is a former Miss Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and currently cheers for the Philadelphia Eagles. While at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Casey accomplished many things, including becoming a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and graduating with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Armonii Lovejoy is a graduate of Alabama State University. She graduated with a degree in Visual and Performing Arts, concentrating in dance. In addition to cheering for the Atlanta Falcons for now three seasons, she is currently working towards her goal of becoming a physical therapist. She is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Like Lovejoy, Mackenzie Smith has also been with the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons. She is an alumna of Howard University. Majoring in Strategic, Legal & Management Communications with a minor in Dance Arts.

HBCU Alumni Who Cheer for NFL Teams

Diva Hunt

HBCU: Langston University

NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts

Taylor Boardley

HBCU: Bowie State University

NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens

Jada Lockett

HBCU: Howard University

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Breanna Vaden

HBCU: Bowie State University

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Erica Anderson

HBCU: Virginia State University

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Michelle Tulloch

HBCU: Virginia State University

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Breanna Glass

HBCU: Norfolk State University

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Kelsea Johnson

HBCU: Florida A&M University

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Lauryn Lawrence

HBCU: Spelman College

NFL Team: Atlanta Falcons

Mieka Cobbs

HBCU: Winston-Salem State University

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles