HBCU alumni are shining in the NFL as the season starts. Former Miss Lincoln University Tamia Casey adorns the sidelines for the Philidelphia Eagles while Alabama State University alumna Armonii Lovejoy and Howard University alumna Makenzie Smith represent the Atlanta Falcons.

Tamia Casey, an accomplished Lincoln University alumna, has made an inspiring transition from the HBCU cheerleading scene to the professional spotlight of the NFL. Now entering her sixth season with the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading team, Casey’s path is a testament to her relentless dedication, passion, and love for the sport.

During her time at Lincoln University, Casey cheered for the FeFe’s from 2015 to 2019, where she quickly stood out not only as a skilled performer but also as a campus leader. She earned the title of the 45th Miss Lincoln University of Pennsylvania during the 2018-2019 academic year, all while balancing her studies in biochemistry and molecular biology, which earned her a Bachelor of Science degree.

The FeFe’s are known for their high-energy routines and a strong sense of tradition, helping to mold Casey into a confident performer and athlete. She reflects on those formative years, stating, “They are some of the best times, some of the toughest times, but in the end, it made me a stronger athlete, stronger woman, and stronger performer,” in an interview with HBCU Gameday.

After graduation, Casey set her sights on the professional cheerleading world. Her persistence paid off when she successfully earned a place with the Philadelphia Eagles, where she now performs for massive audiences, bringing her HBCU experience to the NFL’s national platform.

Off the field, Casey’s impact extends far beyond cheerleading. As an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she dedicates herself to supporting high school seniors through the college admissions process and organizes an annual 5K scholarship run to benefit future students. In addition, she volunteers at an All-Abilities cheer clinic, ensuring that children with diverse abilities feel included and empowered.

In 2019, Casey also participated in the Eagles Autism Challenge, a community event that raises funds for autism research and support programs. Her involvement highlights her commitment to giving back and her passion for making a difference in the lives of others.

Casey’s journey from HBCU cheerleading to the NFL highlights the tremendous opportunities available to student-athletes at historically Black colleges and universities. Her story showcases the skills, confidence, and community spirit that HBCU experiences foster, and how they can pave the way for remarkable achievements on and off the field.

Lovejoy, a Montgomery, Alabama native, is in her third season with the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders. She graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in Visual and Performing Arts, concentrating in Dance, and was a member of the Sensational Stingettes for three years. Currently pursuing her dream of becoming a physical therapist, Lovejoy also works as a veterinary assistant and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Smith, a Saginaw, Michigan native, is also a third-year veteran with the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders. A proud graduate of Howard University, she majored in Strategic, Legal & Management Communications with a minor in Dance Arts. As an advocate for the arts, Smith is committed to increasing access to creative spaces for women in underserved communities and HBCUs.

These women represent the talent and resilience cultivated by HBCUs, showcasing how the values instilled by these institutions can propel students to success on national stages.