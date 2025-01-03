Following the departure of Sam Shade to Alabama A&M, Miles College is calling on another former University of Alabama and NFL standout to helm the reigning SIAC Champions. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive back Chris Goode has been hired to become the head coach of the Golden Bears, continuing the pipeline of former NFL talent leading HBCU programs around the nation.

“We are excited for the future of Miles College football under the direction of Coach Chris Goode and are confident that Coach Goode's leadership will bring continued success to Miles College football,” said Fred Watson, Miles Director of Athletics, in a statement.

This marks Goode's first collegiate head coaching role. After his playing career, he served as defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Steeldogs in the Arena Football League. Goode has remained deeply involved with young athletes through Goode Elite Prep, a post-graduate academy for student-athletes

Drafted in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Goode had a stellar collegiate career at Alabama before spending seven seasons in the NFL. During his time with the Colts, he recorded seven interceptions, six fumble recoveries, two sacks, and a touchdown across 96 games (66 starts).

Since retiring from the NFL, Goode has pursued various business and sports-related ventures. He also served as president of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Birmingham Chapter, which earned Chapter of the Year honors under his leadership in 2016.

This season, Miles College dominated the conference, going undefeated and showcasing a powerhouse defense that ranked first in scoring defense, run defense, interceptions, sacks, and forced fumbles. The Golden Bears captured the SIAC Championship with a win over Clark Atlanta University and made history in the 2024 NCAA Division II Playoffs. While their season ended with a 33-17 loss to Valdosta State, Miles College celebrated their first playoff victory, a hard-fought 14-13 win over Carson-Newman.

Now, as Goode prepares to step into his new role, he will inherit a program riding the momentum of a historic season. Under his leadership, the program looks to build upon the foundation established in recent years, aiming to solidify its position as a perennial contender in NCAA Division II football. He also looks to continue the incredible legacy of winning forged by former head coaches by Shade and former head coach and current Tuskegee University athletic director Reginald Ruffin.