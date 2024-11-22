The Texas Southern University Tigers under new head coach Cris Dishman are having a successful season by all accounts but he wants to see more support from the fans of the team. In his first year for the Tigers, and while his team is on the verge of finishing with a 5-6 record the best mark since 2022 and 2014 he remains frustrated by one lingering issue and that is fan attendance.

The Tigers are set to play their season finale on Saturday, following a 17-14 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Senior Day. A win would ensure TSU finishes with an above .400 record for the first time in three years. However, Dishman has expressed concern over the low turnout at home games this season.

The official attendance for Saturday’s game was listed at 6,916, while Shell Energy Stadium, where the team plays, has a capacity of 20,656. On average, fewer than half the stadium’s seats were filled for Texas Southern’s home games, with the official season attendance average reported at 10,225.

In a recent meeting with Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches, Dishman voiced his disappointment over the lack of support from the fanbase. “We probably had less than 1,500 people, and that’s the most disappointing thing to see in a 30,000-seat stadium,” Dishman said. “For those of you who came, thank you. For those who weren’t there, get your tickets and come to the game. Stop saying what you should do and do it.”

While the team’s performance has shown improvement under Dishman’s leadership, the Tigers have not had a winning season since their vacated 2010 SWAC Championship year. Texas Southern’s offense and defense currently rank in the bottom half of the SWAC, with junior quarterback Jace Wilson, the former Furman transfer, struggling in his second season. Wilson has thrown for just 568 yards and has ranked last in passing among qualified SWAC quarterbacks through seven games.

On the defensive side, there have been bright spots. Safety MJ Himpson ranks among the top five in interceptions in the conference, while linebacker Keelan Cox is nearing the top five in sacks. Javius Williams, a linebacker, is fourth in the SWAC with 78 tackles in 10 games.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the Tigers will travel to face the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Golden Lions are 3-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play but have been strong at home, posting a 3-2 record at Golden Lions Stadium. The Tigers, in contrast, have struggled on the road, with a 1-4 record in away games this season.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is at the center of allegations that Jackson State accessed their practice film.

Wilson showed signs of improvement in last week’s win, completing 16 passes for 170 yards, while sophomore running back Athean Renfro had a breakout performance, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Southern’s defense will need to contain UAPB’s offensive duo of wide receiver JaVonnie Gibson and quarterback Mekhi Hagens. Gibson leads the SWAC with 1,160 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Hagens ranks second in the conference with 2,447 passing yards and 16 touchdowns just four behind the leader, Daniel Richardson of Florida A&M.

“Those two are big-time players, so we are going to have to pay close attention to them,” Dishman said. “I would like to see our defense fly around and play Texas Southern football, the way we played versus Prairie View and the way we played last week. When our guys get their motors running, they can play.”

The game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at UAPB and will be streamed live on the HBCU Go network.