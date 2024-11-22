The SWAC has launched an investigation into allegations that Jackson State improperly accessed the practice film of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ahead of their game on November 2nd. The news of an investigation into the allegations was first broken by media personality Scottay of Offscript TV on November 4th confirmed via a report by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura that was released on Friday morning.

Per Bonagura's report, the allegation first surfaced on October 31, just before Jackson State's game against UAPB. A UAPB player reported that Jackson State's defensive players were watching UAPB's practice film. Coach Alonzo Hampton discovered that the footage was accessed via the account of a former player, with an IP address linked to Clinton, Mississippi, a city near Jackson.

The former walk-on, speaking anonymously due to concerns about retaliation, informed Bonagura that he was contacted by Hampton and UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson on October 31. Soon after talking with Hampton, the former player received another call from Robinson, who once more denied giving a password to anyone at Jackson State.

“[Hampton] let me know that my film has been accessed and I had logged in, and then he said he got word that Jackson State had been using the film,” the player said. “He was persistent in thinking that I had released the film, and I repeated, ‘No, I didn't release anything to Jackson State,'” the former player said in the ESPN report.

The unnamed player confirmed to Bonagura that he had shared access to the game film with Jackson State. He mentioned that he had previously shared this information with his former teammates at UAPB and that there was a casual practice of sharing login information within the team.

Jackson State ultimately went on to beat UAPB 41-3, their worst offensive performance since their early season defeat to SEC opponent Arkansas. Jackson State released a statement to the Clarion Ledger about the incident, saying that the case was closed.

“We are aware of the allegations brought to the attention of the conference. After working with the conference office and having full transparency into our program, no violations were found and the matter was closed.”

However, a SWAC spokesperson was quoted in the ESPN report saying that an investigation was still ongoing after the conference office received new information into the matter.

Jackson State has had a phenomenal season. Heading into their final game of the regular season against rival Alcorn State University in the “Soul Bowl” the team is 9-2 (7-0 in conference). The only FCS loss Jackson State suffered was to Grambling State University on September 21st but the game was considered a non-conference contest.

In last week's win, Jackson State Alabama State players were involved in a postgame brawl that resulted in 16 student-athletes being suspended in total, and both schools incurred a $25,000 fine by the SWAC conference office.

Jackson State has already clinched the SWAC East division title and will face off against SWAC West champion and rival Southern University on December 7th.