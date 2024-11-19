An HBCU football player's miraculous touchdown has the internet buzzing and even caught the attention of ESPN's Marcus Spears. On Saturday 350-pound Southern University defensive tackle Willie Miles turned heads with his incredible 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, sealing a memorable 31-9 victory.

In an amazing display for Southern University and HBCU football, Spears highlighted the moment on ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show.

“This is the greatest BMB that you will ever see in your life. My dog Willie Miles is a force fumble by another BMB but look at Willie pick up this football and get busy and did he not hit a full stretch on his way to the end zone? This is what I want you to see. Flexibility. It's a key component to the type of athletes we are, and my man Willie Miles displayed that.”

Spears continued, “And you damn right, when we make a play, find us a bench, find us an oxygen mask, and let us chill. Willie Miles, you have made BMB, and this is absolutely going on the BMB wall of fame. Shout out to SU, them Jaguars!”

This isn't the only time this season that HBCU football players have been spotlighted on ESPN. Earlier this month, South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix was spotlighted by Pat McAfee for his phenomenal run that ended in him trucking a North Carolina Central defender and sending him flying. The Bulldogs of South Carolina State ultimately won the game and seized control of the MEAC.

The attention that Miles is getting is surely deserved for his inspiring journey. His path through Southern has been marked by dedication and determination, having walked onto the team and has seen four head coaches over his college career.

In an interview last season posted by WJCL sports anchor Pat Timlin, Miles recounted his journey, saying that his best attribute is that he’s never going to quit.

“It was hard, but I fought through, you know. Hey, man, Southern's a standard, so my best attribute is, , I'm never gonna quit at all.”

Miles's touchdown helped Southern clinch the SWAC West title and stamp their ticket to the SWAC Championship game against bitter rival and SWAC East champion Jackson State University on December 7th.

The two blueblood HBCU football programs will face off on December 7th for the right to represent the conference in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.