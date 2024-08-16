Virginia State football standout Rayquan Smith recently received a huge nomination from Forbes, per a report by HBCU Gameday. Smith, has been nominated by the esteemed magazine as a candidate for the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The Forbes 30 Under 30 list showcases influential figures across various fields, from energy to venture capital. In the sports category, leaders both on and off the field are acknowledged.

Smith's nomination comes as he is being recognized for dominating in the world of name, image, and likeness, also known as NIL. NIL gives players in all sports the opportunity to make money based on their personal brand. Things have not always been this way, as NIL recently came into effect in 2021.

Not long after the introduction of NIL rules in college athletics, Smith seized the moment and became a brand ambassador for various companies. He was crowned “King of NIL” after signing deals with big-name companies such as Body Armor, Champs, and Arby's. The Virginia native has landed over 80 deals.

He is recognized not just for his NIL deals but also for his adept handling of diversity. Within the realm of sports, it is rare to see an HBCU player like Smith gain such significant recognition through NIL. While NIL tends to favor players at large conference schools with substantial fan bases, Smith's story stands out as an exception, drawing attention to the impact of diversity in this arena.

In a quote attained HBCU Gameday Smith says, “My big, main goal, is to help every HBCU athlete get on some type of deal or sponsorship, I feel like we’re not as big as a Power Five school, so I’m trying to make an example that we can get deals no matter what school you’re at.”

His passion to help fellow HBCU athletes aided him in starting his own NIL marketplace called SponsorPro brands and athletes can connect and potentially do business. His success as an NIL innovator is why is a nominee for the Forbes 30 under 30 list. The 2024 finalist for the 30 Under 30 list featured athletes such as Anthony Edwards, Sha ‘Carri Richardson, Angel Reese, and Lamar Jackson. Smith hopes to make an appearance on the list next year.

As far as the future for Raquan Smith his football career at Virginia State has yet to begin as he recently transferred from Norfolk State where he played two seasons before a season-ending injury. The dual athlete is a running back and thrower in track and field.

The new season kicks off for the NIL King and his Virginia State squad on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. EST against Benedict College in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. The game will air on the NFL Network.