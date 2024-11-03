Virginia Union University capped off its HBCU homecoming week with a 91-0 beatdown of fellow CIAA competitor Bluefield State University. The Panthers, led by sensational running back Jada Byers, are a formidable opponent that is proficient in moving the ball on the ground. But, their win over Bluefield State as well more than what anyone expected.

Virginia Union was able to utilize a balanced attack to dominate Bluefield State. Although the game started out slow with VUU only scoring seven points in the first quarter, the Panthers found their rhythm and scored 31 points to enter halftime with a 48-0 lead.

While the Panther rushing attack is normally the story of success, VUU found tremendous success in the air. Quarterback Mark Wright had a phenomenal game, throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns on 11/15 passing.

One of his best throws of the afternoon was a 90-yard bomb to receiver Reginald Vick Jr. For a touchdown. Vick had a day himself, with six catches and three touchdowns on 192 yards. Jada Byers, coming off of a historic game last week where he became the program’s all-time leading rusher, finished the game with 95 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

The defense didn’t allow Bluefield State much room to fight back. The defense forced four interceptions and BSU only had 149 yards of total offense. Two of the interceptions that VUU’s secondary secured were pick-sixs, adding to the absurd point total that the Panthers put up. The victory was historic, with the Panthers matching the largest margin of victory in school history by tying the 1916 team’s 91-0 win against Saint Paul’s College.

The epic win is another feather in the cap of Virginia Union in the Dr. Alvin Parker & Jada Byers era. The Panthers won the 2023 CIAA Championship over Fayetteville State and clinched an NCAA Division II Playoff birth. Sitting at 6-2 (6-0 in the CIAA), Virginia Union looks to earn a bid back to the CIAA Championship.

Virginia Union will face off against rival Virginia State on next Saturday. The game will be broadcast on HBCU GO.