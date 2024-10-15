LeVelle Moton, head coach of North Carolina Central University’s men’s basketball team, continues to show why he’s a true force on and off the court. On October 5th, 2024, Moton was honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition that highlights his incredible impact not only in the world of basketball but also through his community work.

Moton shared the news with his signature humor in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “Received a call last night to have a private dinner with VP Harris…She Congratulated me on The Lifetime Achievement Award and less than 5 seconds afterwards…The NCCU vs. Howard Trash Talk Began…Grateful to be invited into a room full of Difference Makers.”

Moton’s story at NCCU goes back to the ’90s when he was a star player for the Eagles. After moving from assistant coach to head coach, he became the 17th person to lead NCCU’s men’s basketball program. In December 2023, he hit a major milestone, becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history with his 252nd win. His leadership has steered the Eagles to major victories, including their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019, where he earned the title of Most Outstanding Coach.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, created by former President George H. W. Bush under the Points of Light initiative, is about more than just professional success—it’s about service and making a difference. The award, managed by the Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC, comes with a letter signed by President Joe Biden, a lifetime pin, and a gold medallion. It honors those who go above and beyond in their communities, and Moton’s dedication to service is exactly what the award represents.

Moton’s coaching achievements are certainly impressive, but his impact off the court is just as significant. His dedication to giving back and his charitable work have made a real difference in the lives of people around him, especially in his hometown of Raleigh and within the NCCU community.

LeVelle Moton’s journey shows the strength of hard work, leadership, and compassion. Whether he’s guiding his team to a win or helping others through his community efforts, he exemplifies what it means to be a true difference-maker. This award is just the latest milestone in a legacy that’s still growing.