With North Carolina Central's win over St. Andrews University, head coach Levelle Moton has become the winningest coach in Eagle basketball history

LeVelle Moton recently reached a historic milestone in North Caarolina Central history, as he became the winningest coach in NCCU basketball history with the team's 102-50 victory over St. Andrews University on Friday. The win marked Coach Moton's 252nd triumph, surpassing Floyd Brown, who served as NCCU coach from 1952-1970 and finished his career with 251 wins.

North Carolina Central cruised to an easy victory as they assisted Moton reach history. Fred Cleveland Jr., a senior, recorded a career-high of 30 points against the Knights, leading all scorers. Cleveland also contributed with four assists and four steals. Junior Timmy Adedire dominated the boards, securing a career and game-high of 14 rebounds along with seven points. The Eagles had five players scoring in double-figures.

It's win 252 for NCCU Men's Basketball head coach LeVelle Moton. He is now the record holder for the most wins as NCCU Men's Basketball head coach. See the Full Press Conference here: https://t.co/QHVECeNzsd pic.twitter.com/XBC6SfCKlY — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) December 16, 2023

At the post-game press conference Moton got the opportunity to reflect on the accomplishment as well as his other achievements during his career.

“I think it's everything, you know, it's always special when you do it at home because you know, people, people knew me when I was broken, right? It's so many people that helped me, man. Like, y'all wouldn't believe the story. Like, I wasn't this polished, finished product, you know, that you see right before you. When I was a kid, I figured out that I was going to the same middle school as Pistol Pete Maravich. And I said to my coach, Bob Smallfield, like I want my jersey retired one day.”

He continued and spoke about his time at North Carolina Central and his summation of it, saying,

“And then when I got to Central, I just said I wanted my jersey retired one day. I've been able to get all of those things, along with a statue, along with a mural. So the blessings have, have really come, but they've come because I just put my head down and worked. Right? And then you look up and it's almost like cutting grass. You just keep your head down because you know you're cutting a large amount. Then you happen to look up and look behind you and it's like, wow, this is, this is It's nice, pretty acres of land that I've cut, right? And so you look at it, you honor it, you get you some water, wipe your sweat and put your head back down and go cut some more, right? And then when it's all said and done, you just hope people appreciate it. And that's all I ever wanted to do.”

North Carolina Central will look to add to LeVelle Moton's career win total as they gear up to play Longwood on Wednesday at 3 PM EST.