Coppin State University women’s basketball pulled off a stunning upset over Arizona State University (ASU), winning 74-68 in overtime on Friday. The victory marked CSU’s first-ever home win against a power-conference program.

The Eagles were led by standout performances from Angel Jones and Laila Lawrence, who combined for 43 points. Jones finished as the game's top scorer with 23 points, hitting 8 of 20 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line, while also adding five rebounds and three assists. Lawrence added 20 points, going 8 for 16 from the field, and pulled down nine rebounds to go with five assists, one block, and four steals.

Tyler Gray and Tiffany Hammond each scored 12 points, marking the first time this season that four Coppin State players reached double figures in the same game. Hammond’s points all came from beyond the arc, as she hit four 3-pointers, while Gray was perfect at the free-throw line, sinking all six of her attempts. The senior guards also contributed five assists and five steals between them.

In the game, Coppin State found a lot of success, outshooting the Sun Devils 41.3% to 38.8% from the field and held a 15-9 advantage in free throws made. The Eagles capitalized on ASU’s mistakes, forcing 20 turnovers, which led to 20 points for CSU.

Junior guard Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils (4-4) with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Tyi Skinner chipped in 14 points, while Nevaeh Parkinson added nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Parkinson, who had a career-high 26 points in ASU's previous game against South Dakota, also made the second 3-pointer of her career during the game.

The Sun Devils struggled in overtime, shooting just 2 of 11 (18.2%) from the floor, while the Eagles made 6 of 10 (60%) of their attempts. ASU’s inability to convert in the extra period proved costly after a strong middle stretch, where they shot 52% (13 of 25) from the field.

ASU controlled the boards with a 42-39 advantage, including a 10-3 lead in second-chance points, as Brown, Maggie Besselink, and Jackson each grabbed six rebounds. However, Coppin State’s superior defense, aided by fewer turnovers (10 vs. 14), proved to be the difference in the contest.

Coppin State now turns its attention to its next challenge, a road game against 15th-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on ACCNX. Meanwhile, Arizona State wraps up its two-game DMV trip against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. MST as part of the fourth annual Coaches vs. Racism Roundball Classic.