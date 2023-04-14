The love keeps pouring in for Jamie Foxx after his recent health scare. Kerry Washington is the latest celebrity to send a heartfelt get-well message to her famous fellow actor after his recent hospitalization.

Washington, who acted alongside Foxx in Ray as well as Django Unchained, took to Instagram Thursday to say “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

Foxx has been receiving an abundance of support and well-wishes ever since his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared via social media that her dad recently went through a “medical complication”. Her post further noted that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

In addition to Kerry Washington, Foxx has been getting personalized posts from friends like his Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais. She captioned a picture of the pair on Instagram Thursday with the message “This is an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx. J, I love you so much!!! I want & need you to get better soon, sending you light love and prayers.” Beauvais and Foxx worked on his self-titled show together for five years.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also took to social media to support the Academy Award winner. On April 14, James tweeted “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx. Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Foxx is clearly well-admired by his peers, and has a lot of people in his corner pulling for him to get better.