A celebrated professor and Toastmasters champion, Ursula Oriana Robinson takes center stage in Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black,” showcasing her talent both on-screen and in the classroom.

Robinson, who has worked at South Carolina State University for 25 years as a drama program coordinator and associate professor, brings much knowledge to her roles. With a BA in English, a BA in Theater Arts, and an M.F.A. in Acting, she combines deep theoretical insight with practical experience in drama.

Outside the university, Robinson contributes to the Creative Spiritual Arts Department at Spiritual Foundation Ministries in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where she uplifts and inspires the community with her unique gifts. Her achievements also extend to Toastmasters International, where she has earned the District 58 Humorous Speech title for two consecutive years, demonstrating her remarkable communication skills.

She is also an award-winning playwright and Artistic Director of Ursula O. Robinson Productions (UORP), Robinson is known for her diverse artistic work. Her company creates powerful art that entertains, educates, and inspires.

In a recent interview with News19, Robinson discussed her role in “Divorce in the Black, “ which premiered on Prime Video on July 11. She plays Linda Bertrand, a character pivotal to an opening scene set in a church during a funeral. Her performance, alongside headlining actors like Megan Good, Cory Hardrict, Debbi Morgan, and Richard Lawson, has sparked significant talk-about on social media.

Despite the film’s 498 million minutes watched in its first four days and reaching No. 3 on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart for the week of July 8-14, it has received mixed reviews.

Andrew Lawrence from The Guardian remarked, “When you see a title like Divorce in the Black appear under a Tyler Perry byline, you assume this is a more not-so-clever wordplay that clumsily states the obvious.”

Another critic, Mary Kassel of Screen Rant expressed that, “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black feels pieced together from several conflicting scripts, making it almost impossible to follow the film’s weighty emotional throughline.”

It currently holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Tyler Perry’s lowest to date.

Reflecting on her experience, Robinson shared that working on set allowed her to create a close bond with her co-stars, to the point where they continued to communicate through a group chat. She also highlighted the mentorship she received from Richard Lawson, expressing, “King Richard, as I call him, turned out to be a mentor for me. And he’s coming to work with our students.”

Balancing both her positions as a professor and actress, Robinson emphasizes how her industry experience helps her teaching.”I tell them, everything that I do while I'm away is to benefit you. Because what I bring back is the knowledge that I gained by going to work in the industry. So now you have access to current knowledge in the industry through me..”

As Ursula Oriana Robinson continues to excel in both teaching and acting, her career highlights the vibrant spirit of South Carolina. From her impactful role at South Carolina State University to her memorable performances in film, Robinson is a proud representative of the state’s rich cultural scene.

Her work not only inspires her students and community but also shows how local talent can shine on a larger stage. With upcoming projects like her role in Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black,” Robinson’s journey reflects both personal success and South Carolina’s unique blend of creativity and excellence, making her a true standout in her career.