As football season continues, so do the looks. We can’t get enough of how hard the Royal Courts step at each and every game. When it comes to football games at HBCUs, some people come for the band, some come to watch the game, and for others, they come to see what new looks the Royal Courts will be serving each week.
We are well into the HBCU Football Season, and time is moving so fast that homecoming will be here before you know it. Each week the Royal Courts from different HBCUs put on their best outfits to represent their illustrious institutions. These Kings and Queens represent for their institutions, giving the fans a show off the field as the football team performs on the field. At the end of the day, these Kings and Queens steal the show.
The schools in this week’s Royal Courts Spotlight did not come to play! These campus queens and kings represented their schools well by showcasing their stunning ensembles and school pride. Here are a few of the week two outfits of these amazing Kings and Queens below!
Alabama State University
Week 2 Game: vs. Miles College
Campus Queen: Aarin Carver
Clark Atlanta University
Week 2 Game: vs. Allen University
Campus Queen: Jayla Smalls
Jackson State University
Week 2 Game: vs. Lane College
Campus Queen: Anealia Ryant
Campus King: Michael Stewart Jr.
Grambling State University
Week 2 Game: vs. Tuskegee University
Campus Queen: Jessy'Lyn D. Sanders
Southern University
Week 2 Game: vs. Savannah State University
Campus Queen: Faith V. Woods
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Week 2 Game: vs. Arkansas Baptist College
Campus Queen: Freddiemae Thompson
Campus King: Joshua Watson
Virginia State University
Week 2 Game: Labor Day Classic vs. Norfolk State University
Campus Queen: Chyna Prince
Queen King: Craig Wrenn II
Alabama A&M University
Week 2 Game: vs. Kentucky State University
Campus Queen: Faith Gatson