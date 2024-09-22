As football season continues, so do the looks. We can’t get enough of how hard the Royal Courts step at each and every game. When it comes to football games at HBCUs, some people come for the band, some come to watch the game, and for others, they come to see what new looks the Royal Courts will be serving each week.

We are well into the HBCU Football Season, and time is moving so fast that homecoming will be here before you know it. Each week the Royal Courts from different HBCUs put on their best outfits to represent their illustrious institutions. These Kings and Queens represent for their institutions, giving the fans a show off the field as the football team performs on the field. At the end of the day, these Kings and Queens steal the show.

The schools in this week’s Royal Courts Spotlight did not come to play! These campus queens and kings represented their schools well by showcasing their stunning ensembles and school pride. Here are a few of the week two outfits of these amazing Kings and Queens below!

Alabama State University

Week 2 Game: vs. Miles College

Campus Queen: Aarin Carver

Clark Atlanta University

Week 2 Game: vs. Allen University

Campus Queen: Jayla Smalls

Jackson State University

Week 2 Game: vs. Lane College

Campus Queen: Anealia Ryant

Campus King: Michael Stewart Jr.

Grambling State University

Week 2 Game: vs. Tuskegee University

Campus Queen: Jessy'Lyn D. Sanders

Southern University

Week 2 Game: vs. Savannah State University

Campus Queen: Faith V. Woods

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Week 2 Game: vs. Arkansas Baptist College

Campus Queen: Freddiemae Thompson

Campus King: Joshua Watson

Virginia State University

Week 2 Game: Labor Day Classic vs. Norfolk State University

Campus Queen: Chyna Prince

Queen King: Craig Wrenn II

Alabama A&M University

Week 2 Game: vs. Kentucky State University

Campus Queen: Faith Gatson