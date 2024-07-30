We all know that going to college can be expensive. Things like tuition, room and board, and books can be costly. And if you attend college out of state, those costs can sometimes almost double. For some students, the cost of college tuition can be so high that they have to take semesters off or drop out completely.

That was almost the case for Tennessee State University student Romona Smith. In an article written by NBC, we learned of Smith’s story and how she was able to fund her education by working shifts at Kroger and McDonald’s.

Since enrolling at Tennessee State, Smith has almost had to drop out of college twice due to not having enough money to cover the costs. She worked extra shifts at McDonald’s to try to cover the more than $2,000 out-of-pocket costs, but unfortunately fell short.

Thankfully, an adviser connected Smith with grant money that covered the remaining cost. As an out-of-state student, Smith’s tuition is almost $12,000, most of which is covered by Pell grants and Title III loans.

Earlier this year, she almost didn’t return for the spring semester because she didn’t have enough money for the plane ticket from Seattle to Tennessee. Smith’s uncle luckily came through for the then sophomore by contributing $200 towards the $350 flight. Despite her many obstacles, Smith refused to give up.

“Me working wasn’t enough,” said Smith, who described the latter experience as strengthening her resolve. “I was not going to stay home,” she recalled telling herself. “I’m going back to college if it’s the last thing I do.”

As a summer job, Smith works full time at a McDonald’s in Corona, California, for $20 an hour. Once the fall semester begins, she will return to her part-time job as a clerk at Kroger, making $16.25 an hour. She hopes for at least 32 hours a week. Smith is on her own when it comes to paying for school.

She gets no help from her parents for expenses. Although Smith tries to manage her budget the best way that she can, price increases and high interest pose a threat. She hopes to get a car to spend less money on Uber rides that help her get around, including to and from work.

Smith is a double major, studying social work and psychology, in addition to a certification as a registered behavior technician to work with people with special needs such as ADHD and autism. She is actively trying to secure an internship in her field for the fall semester in the hope of being in a better position right after graduation.

“I want to be financially stable,” said Smith. “I do want a family eventually. I don’t want to be afraid of bringing people into this world, and this world is changing from what it is already.”

Out-of-pocket costs for Smith this semester are nearly $5,000. In order to avoid financial woes like those in the past, she is talking to her advisers about financial aid in addition to working.

“I’m going to constantly be working, and it’s going to be so draining,” she said.