Two HBCU students received a $2 million civil lawsuit settlement after they were pulled from their car and tased during a Black Lives Matter protest back in 2020. The Atlanta City Council approved the $2 million settlement this past Monday, and Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim will each receive $1 million as part of the settlement.

“The resolution of the civil case will allow these young people and their families to continue healing from this traumatic experience. It is important for them to help the community to remember that the fight to prevent police brutality continues,” Mawuli Davis, Young’s lawyer, told CNN.

The protest took place on May 30, 2020, just a few days after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Young and Pilgrim were caught in traffic during the protest when Atlanta police pulled them from the car and proceeded to tase them. The two were not involved in the protest but simply recorded what was taking place around them. The incident was caught on video and instantly went viral.

The lawsuit goes into detail about what transpired during the attack, including the damage done to Young’s car. An officer broke Young’s driver’s side window and tased him while he was in the driver’s seat. Then Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms set a citywide curfew for 9 p.m. during that time, but according to the lawsuit, the students said they were unaware that a curfew had been set. The incident took place around 9:40 p.m. that evening.

The lawsuit also mentions that Young was charged with eluding the police, but the charges against him were dropped the next day.

Six Atlanta police officers were involved in the incident. Four of the six were fired, being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, and criminal damage to property following the incident. Two of the officers had their termination overturned and returned to work. The Fulton County District Attorney's office concluded that the officers' conduct was appropriate and chose not to press charges against them.

According to Pilgrim’s lawyer, Chris Stewart, there are no more outstanding lawsuits.

“Thank you for everyone that has supported us over the years. There’s a lot of work to be done,” Young said during a news conference Tuesday. “There’s still blood on the streets of Atlanta. The idea of justice that was once lauded unfortunately crumbled to dust. We will keep pushing forward.”

“This situation occurred four years ago, and it’s a memory that I’ve been wanting to forget. Unfortunately, it is etched into our memory. I’m happy that this finally settled, and I can close this chapter in my life,” Pilgrim added.