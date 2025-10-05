DeSean Jackson's Delaware State kept pace with one of the best teams in the FCS in Monmouth but ultimately they fell 49-38 on Saturday afternoon. Looking at the box score alone, the outcome is astonishing. How were the Hornets able to stay in the game against a Monmouth team in which star QB Derek Robertson threw for 351 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Kaiden Bennett finished with only 94 passing yards? It's simple: their dominant rushing game.

Delaware State dominated on the ground in lieu of a softer passing attack. Led by Marquis Gillis, the team finished the game with 281 rushing yards, with all of their touchdowns coming via the run game. Monmouth also found success themselves, with Rodney Nelson rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns by himself. But the aerial attack was what shone through for the Hawks.

Monmouth was first on the board opening the scoring at the 11:55 mark of the first quarter when Rodney Nelson punched in a 5-yard touchdown run. Monmouth quickly extended its lead to 14-0 after quarterback Derek Robertson connected with TJ Speight for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 6:51 left in the quarter. It appeared as if things were going to get ugly and quickly. But Delaware State was undeterred.

Delaware State finally got on the board late in the first, executing an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a James Jones 10-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14-7. The Hornets carried that momentum into the second quarter. James Jones found the end zone again with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second, tying the game at 14-14.

Monmouth responded in kind, reclaiming the lead at 9:21 when Derek Robertson threw his second touchdown, a 23-yard strike to Gavin Nelson to make it 21-14. Not to be outdone, Delaware State immediately answered, with James Jones scoring his third rushing touchdown of the day from 3 yards out to tie the game once more, 21-21, with 7:49 left in the half.

The Hawks took the lead into the break after Robertson threw his third touchdown pass: a 9-yard throw to Tra Neal—to give Monmouth a 28-21 halftime advantage. THe game was destined to be a high-powered game with both teams leaning into their strengths to try to gain the ultimate advantage over the other.

The scoring pace continued into the third quarter, with both teams refusing to let the other pull away. Delaware State tied the game a minute-and-a-half into the third when Kaiden Bennett scored on a 7-yard run. Monmouth responded with a Rodney Nelson 4-yard rushing touchdown to reclaim the lead, 35-28, only to see Delaware State answer again, this time on an 8-yard run by Marquis Gillis to tie it up 35-35 with 5:23 remaining.

However, a quick-strike play put Monmouth ahead for good late in the third. Quarterback Tra Neal found Jack Neri for a 33-yard touchdown pass to give the Hawks a 42-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Hornets started the fourth quarter by pulling closer with a 30-yard field goal from Patrick Fisher-Butler, cutting the score to 42-38 with 13:11 left.

But, Monmouth finally secured the victory by executing a long 11-play, 75-yard drive. Derek Robertson delivered the final blow, tossing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tra Neal to seal the win for the Hawks, 49-38.

Delaware State now heads into homecoming, awaiting a duel with Southern Connecticut State on October 11th at 1 PM EST. The game will be their last out of conference as they prepare for their MEAC in-conference slate.