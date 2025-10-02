HBCU legend Shaquille Leonard has officially called it a career, announcing his retirement from the game of football in a statement released by the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard will formally mark his retirement during this week's Colts matchup against the Raiders.

Leonard not only leaves behind an amazing professional football legacy but also an inspiring HBCU legacy. He was a transformative player on the field and living proof of what is possible for talented football players who attend HBCUs with NFL aspirations. His career adds to the tremendous tradition of South Carolina State, a program under former head coach Buddy Pough that had a penchant for producing NFL-caliber players during his over 20-year tenure.

Leonard joined the Bulldogs as a redshirt freshman in 2014 and immediately made his mark. He finished his freshman season after playing 12 games, recording a resounding 86 tackles, 73 of which were solo, along with 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Shaquille Leonard announced his presence in a big way for a talented Bulldogs squad that finished the season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. He put up stellar numbers in the 2015 season, tallying 70 tackles, with 50 of them solo, and 13.5 tackles for loss, along with five sacks.

He took his production to a whole new level in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, which ultimately led to him landing squarely on the radar of NFL Scouts. In the 11 games he played in 2016, he finished the season with 124 tackles, 78 solo tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two blocked kicks, and two defensive touchdowns. He followed that up in 2017, playing 10 games, recording 114 tackles (with approximately 73% of them solo), 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, 10 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, and one defensive touchdown. His stellar play led to him being named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2016 and 2017.

This dominant college career led to him being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Colts with the 36th overall pick. Leonard burst onto the professional scene, winning the 2018 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning First-team All-Pro honors in his rookie season after leading the NFL in tackles. He went on to have a career that saw him selected as an NFL All-Pro three times (First-team in 2018, 2020, and 2021; Second-team in 2019) and to the Pro Bowl three times (2019–2021). Over his NFL career, he appeared in 75 games and recorded 637 tackles, 16 sacks, and 12 interceptions, in which he also defended 31 passes.

In early August, Leonard visited his alma mater to meet with the football team, now led by new Bulldogs Head Coach Chennis Berry, where he spoke about his mindset and work ethic that ultimately led to the success he accumulated in his career.

“But what made me who I am was I fell in love with the process. I fell in love with outworking the person beside me. And when I, when I made it to the NFL, the great Dwight Greenie, my first year there, he told me that the person you are now and the person that you want to become cannot coexist at the same time.”

He continued, “A lot of people think that this game owe you something. This game do not owe you nothing. But the crazy part is you owe this game everything that you got because the game can give you everything that you possibly want in life.”

His decision comes after a period of reflection, as he spoke in September 2024 about his future in the NFL, telling Kyle Smedley of the Indianapolis Star that he was not stressing about joining a team as a free agent.

“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I think throughout my career I’ve had a great career, even if I do step away from it. I’m enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity.”

Now, Leonard begins his post-football career with many possibilities as to what the present and the future hold for him.